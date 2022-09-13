Stock Watch: 'Buy' call on Keppel as infrastructure assets set to drive future growth

SINGAPORE - UOB Kay Hian has maintained a "buy" call on Keppel Corporation with an upgraded target price of $10.11, citing its restructuring which laid the foundations for the conglomerate's next stage of growth.

"Keppel, together with its subsidiaries, has spent over $3.2 billion on stakes in infrastructure assets globally to position itself for growth after the planned divestment of its offshore (and) marine unit, which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2022," analyst Adrian Loh wrote in a report on Monday.

"In our view, the key acquisitions year to date were the onshore and offshore wind power acquisitions in Europe and the waste management business in South Korea, where Keppel's 18 per cent-owned subsidiary Keppel Infrastructure Trust has taken key positions in."

The report noted that Keppel had announced a slew of initiatives and acquisitions this year that are intended to prepare for the company's next stage of growth.

Noting that all of the growth capital expenditure (capex) to date has been in the infrastructure segment, the research house said this was understandable, given that Keppel's offshore and marine segment is in the process of being divested and activity in its key business area of China real estate has been on a hiatus due to the country's zero-Covid-19 strategy.

Plans are under way to combine Keppel Offshore & Marine with Sembcorp Marine to create one of the world's most dominant offshore and marine engineering service companies with order books exceeding $10 billion.

Analysts' consensus earnings forecast for Keppel this year is $899 million, on the back of some $6.7 billion in revenue.

Consensus forecast Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin this year is 23.3 per cent.

UOB Kay Hian also cited Keppel Infrastructure Trust as a key growth engine with over $6.1 billion in assets under management across 12 businesses and concession assets underpinned by strong secular trends.

It also appeared to have strong dividend per unit growth momentum over the next two to three years.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust's first-half results this year were strong, with 2.7 per cent year-on-year distribution per unit growth and 10 per cent year-on-year Ebitda increase.

UOB Kay Hian noted that with cash flow visibility and 28 years of economic life, its assets appear to be very timely, given the energy crunch in the region as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The investment house also noted that Keppel's share price had been well supported by its share buyback programme.

It said: "Keppel is near the end of its current $500 million share buyback mandate, having already spent $492 million to buy back 74.8 million shares - at an average purchase price of $6.58 per share - or 4.2 per cent of its outstanding shares."

Keppel's share price is up almost 45 per cent this year. It closed on Monday at $7.46, up six cents.