STI up on first day of trading in new year despite Omicron

Despite a rise in Omicron cases, analysts see a bright outlook for the Singapore stock market as they're sanguine about the reopening of the economy, and this seemed to be borne out in the performance of the year's first trading day. The Straits Times Index saw an uptick of 10.57 points or 0.34 per cent to 3,134.25 points yesterday as Singapore reported robust gross domestic product performance for last year.

RHB analyst Shekhar Jaiswal sees market volatility due to the Omicron variant, but is hopeful as Singapore proceeds with the gradual reopening of its economy. He sees a slow grind for the index, however, as investors await clarity on the normalisation of business activities and Omicron's impact.

The blue-chip gauge saw four stocks closing in the red, but the majority posted gains. Mapletree Commercial Trust was at the bottom of the performance tally, ending 4 per cent down at $1.92 after the lifting of a trading halt requested after an announcement last Friday on a proposed merger with Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust.

City Developments closed up 1.03 per cent to $6.88 as the property developer's shares continued to stabilise following a week of sell-off, after cooling measures announced in mid-December.

Ntegrator International was one of the most traded stocks with a volume of over 52.4 million shares, after the Catalist-listed communications network specialist announced last Saturday a proposal to subscribe for $9 million perpetual bonds and one billion warrants of Incredible Holdings. However, its shares closed down 37.5 per cent at half a cent yesterday.

Losers trailed advancers 219 to 240 on the broader market, with a turnover of 1.17 billion securities worth $ 676.3 million. The Hang Seng index fell 0.53 per cent to 23,274.75 points; FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI dipped 1.18 per cent to 1,549.05 points; but South Korea's Kospi rose 0.37 per cent to 2,988.77 points.