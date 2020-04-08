STI up 4.1% on optimism over pandemic outcome

Local shares yesterday built on their positive start to the week, amid more optimism about the pandemic outcome.

The Straits Times Index (STI) found its feet to put on 101.30 points, or 4.1 per cent, to close at 2,571.89 with all 30 of the benchmark's counters notching up gains.

Gainers trumped losers 386 to 84, with 1.78 billion shares valued at $1.98 billion traded.

Market sentiment continues to improve on signs that the Covid-19 spread in the West is slowing and that major oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia will agree to an output cut by the end of the week.

The improved mood locally is also being buttressed by broad-based measures announced by the Government in its $5.1 billion Solidarity Budget to support the economy.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Thailand finished higher.

Thailand's SET Index was a standout, up 6.7 per cent. Australia's ASX 200 and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index bucked the trend, dropping 0.7 per cent each.

While recent performances suggest investors are cautiously optimistic, Oanda Asia-Pacific senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley noted that the "potential light at the end of the tunnel is a weak one, though, and any number of things could come together to switch it off".

Pictet Wealth Management is now underweight on emerging-market equities for the second quarter. That said, the firm's Mr David Gaud said yesterday that the wealth manager prefers North Asian stocks within emerging markets, where Covid-19 infection rates are flattening.

The best performer among STI constituents was City Developments, which advanced 11.3 per cent to $7.80.

Before the market opened, the property developer increased its stake in IReit Global from 12.52 per cent to 20.87 per cent.

Meanwhile, units in Europe-focused property trust IReit Global jumped 19.2 per cent to 62 cents.

The most heavily traded stock on the STI was Genting Singapore, which closed 5.1 per cent higher at 72.5 cents with 75.9 million shares changing hands.

In the second line, Biolidics closed flat at 27 cents. On Monday, the cancer-diagnostics firm's Covid-19 test kit was approved for use in the European Union, following last week's nod by the authorities in Singapore and the Philippines.

Biolidics has risen 22.7 per cent since March 30, when it first unveiled the rapid test kit.