STI up 1.9% as S'pore market snaps six-day losing streak

Local shares snapped a dispiriting six-day losing streak with gusto yesterday on the back of mild optimism over the pandemic and signs of a Wall Street rebound.

Some markets elsewhere in the region also rode the Wall Street coat-tails but others ended in the red for another day.

The better mood here drove the Straits Times Index (STI) up a robust 1.9 per cent, or 56.96 points, to close at 3,098.25.

It was less clear-cut on the broader market with losers narrowly beating gainers 237 to 230, with 1.33 billion shares worth $1.78 billion changing hands.

Most Asian markets were mixed with Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley noting that the rise in United States index futures took the edge off regional losses.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.4 per cent, South Korea's Kospi climbed 2.1 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 0.8 per cent, but Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Composite fell 1.1 per cent while the Jakarta Composite declined 0.4 per cent.

Australian shares pared their losses to dip 0.3 per cent, while the Aussie dollar fell to one-year lows against the greenback.

"Tomorrow is another day, though, and I have no doubt that another (Omicron) headline will have the mindless herd we call the financial markets stampeding the other way," said Mr Halley, adding that volatility will remain this month as markets grapple with Omicron's impact on economies.

The local banks thrived with DBS emerging as the STI's top gainer, advancing 5.1 per cent to $31.38.

OCBC added 2.6 per cent to $11.27 while UOB closed at $26.13, up 2.6 per cent.

Dairy Farm International was at the bottom of the table, falling 2.6 per cent to US$3.04.

The most heavily traded counter by volume was Hatten Land. It closed at 5.3 cents, down 3.6 per cent on trade of 70 million shares.