STI up 1.65% on better data from US, China

Last month's better-than-expected jobs data in the United States and smaller-than-expected export decline reported by China yesterday helped lift most stock markets in Asia, including Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index (STI).

The STI, with 45.47 points added or up 1.65 per cent to end at 2,796.97, continued last week's upward momentum.

Singapore's market performance was in line with several regional indexes, with Jakarta Composite Index's 5,070.56 points leading on gains of 2.48 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.37 per cent to 23,178.10 - its highest closing level since Feb 21.

Last Friday, the US surprised with 2.5 million jobs added in May. And China's exports were down 3.3 per cent last month, smaller than the expected drop of 6.5 per cent, inspiring confidence that the mainland is on the road to recovery.

IG market analyst Pan Jingyi was quick to caution against reading too much into any single month-on-month change, particularly during such times of uncertainty amid the pandemic - although little looks to be in the way of the positive momentum this week.

United Overseas Bank was one of the best STI performers, up 66 cents or 3 per cent to $22.66. The bank said at its annual general meeting last Friday that it is targeting to maintain its 50 per cent dividend payout ratio this year amid the challenging business climate, subject to the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio staying above 13.5 per cent.

Venture Corp was at the bottom of the STI performance table, after shedding 67 cents or 4.01 per cent to end at $16.02.

The most heavily traded STI stock was national carrier Singapore Airlines, as its newly issued shares from a recent massive rights exercise began trading yesterday. The counter was down four cents or 0.92 per cent at $4.29, with about 44.15 million shares changing hands.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 315 to 186 for the day on the Singapore Exchange, with 2.17 billion shares worth $2.1 billion traded.

Markets in Malaysia and Australia were closed for a holiday yesterday.