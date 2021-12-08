STI up 0.59% as concerns over Omicron variant ease

Singapore equities rose yesterday in a largely positive session for markets in Asia as concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant subsided.

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 0.59 per cent higher at 3,134.66.

Said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong: "While markets continue to await scientific updates on the Omicron variant, news-driven expectations are that it will be more transmissible but less severe, and existing vaccines may work on the variant to some degree."

The ability of hospitals in South Africa to cope with the surge in Covid-19 cases has fuelled some optimism among the dip buyers, signalling that the previous sell-off for reopening sectors "may have been overdone", noted Mr Yeap.

Across the Singapore market, advancers outpaced decliners 324 to 159 with about 1.26 billion shares worth $1.13 billion changing hands.

Travel-related counters on the STI fared well, with Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Sats emerging among the top performers.

SIA gained 2.3 per cent to $4.99 while Sats was up 1.3 per cent to $3.94. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was also a top gainer, up 2.3 per cent to $1.32.

The only two of the 30 STI constituents that ended the day in the red were Jardine Matheson Holdings, which slipped 1.8 per cent to US$54.62, and ComfortDelGro, which shed 0.7 per cent to $1.41.

Thai Beverage was the most active counter on the STI, with about 27.5 million shares changing hands. It ended the day higher by 1.5 per cent, or one cent, at $0.675.

Elsewhere in the region, sentiment was also buoyed by Wall Street rallies and optimism that the Omicron variant was less severe than anticipated.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index led gains in the region and ended the day 2.72 per cent higher.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.89 per cent; South Korea's Kospi gained 0.62 per cent; Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Composite Index rose 0.98 per cent, and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.85 per cent.