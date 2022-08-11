STI up 0.5%, bucking regional rout ahead of US inflation report

Gainers beat losers 246 to 244 on 1.38 billion shares traded

Most actively traded counter Sembcorp Marine rises 0.85%

HK, Japan and S. Korea indexes down between 0.6% and 2%

Local shares shrugged off declines elsewhere in the region that were caused largely by concerns over the imminent release of the United States inflation report and losses overnight on Wall Street.

The Straits Times Index (STI) defied the gloom to close up 0.5 per cent or 15.35 points at 3,286.33, with gainers pipping losers 246 to 244, after 1.38 billion shares worth $1.36 billion changed hands.

The uptick coincided with the release of a report by RHB, which had its analyst Shekhar Jaiswal noting that the STI will deliver positive returns this year despite growing macroeconomic concerns, although he tempered that with the view that the upward move will be "a slow grind".

The country's gross domestic product and earnings-per-share growth among the 50 stocks RHB tracks "will likely remain positive for 2022", he said, aided by positive growth in exports and a boost to the service sector in the second half.

The gains here stood out in the region, where indexes in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea fell between 0.6 per cent and 2 per cent.

Australian shares declined 0.5 per cent with most sectors down.

The regional dips came after a shaky session on Wall Street where worries over the upcoming inflation update kept investors nervous. The Dow Jones index fell 0.2 per cent while the S&P 500 index lost 0.4 per cent and the Nasdaq index was down 1.2 per cent.

The STI's leading performers were Thai Beverage, which added 2.3 per cent to 66.5 cents, and CapitaLand Investment, rising 2.2 per cent to $4.10. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding also outperformed, ending at 95 cents, up 1.6 per cent.

At the bottom of the performance table were Ascendas Reit, which shed 2.7 per cent to close at $2.93, and Venture Corporation, down 1.8 per cent to $18.01. Sembcorp Marine, the most actively traded counter by volume, closed up 0.85 per cent at 11.9 cents after 214 million shares changed hands.