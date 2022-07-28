STI up 0.4% amid tepid trading, with market expecting US rate hike

Nerves over how big a hike US regulators will impose on interest rates overnight kept local investors in a wary mood yesterday.

The cautious sentiment left the Straits Times Index (STI) up a modest 0.4 per cent, or 13.02 points, to 3,205.14, with gainers outpacing losers 226 to 183 on a paltry level of trade - 1.10 billion shares worth just $786 million changed hands.

The market expects the United States Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by 75 basis points as it ratchets up its fight against surging inflation.

The tension over rates on Wall Street overnight left the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.7 per cent, while the S&P 500 fell 1.2 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dived 1.9 per cent.

Across the region, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.2 per cent, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.1 per cent, the Jakarta composite added 0.4 per cent and the Kuala Lumpur Composite put on 0.5 per cent, but the Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 1.1 per cent.

Australian shares rose 0.2 per cent to a 20-day high on gains in healthcare and bank stocks after a rise in inflation was below expectations.

The biggest gainer on the Straits Times Index was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which gained 3.9 per cent to close at 94 cents. It was also the most heavily traded with 26.7 million shares done.

DFI Retail Group was at the bottom of the table, shedding 1.7 per cent to close at US$2.91.

Several real estate investment trusts (Reits) reported results.

Suntec Reit's distribution per unit grew 15.8 per cent year on year to 4.81 cents for the six months to March 31 from 4.154 cents last year.

Gross revenue rose 22.1 per cent to $203.5 million for the first half, from $166.8 million in the corresponding period last year.

In its first set of results released after the completion of the merger of ESR-Reit and Ara Logos Logistics Trust in April, ESR-Logos Reit posted a distribution per unit of 1.46 cents for the first half ended June, 6 per cent lower than the 1.554 cents recorded a year earlier.