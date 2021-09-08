STI up 0.24% amid cautious trading as Covid-19 cases rise

Singapore shares edged up slightly yesterday, amid a cautious trading session as the city-state faces a surging number of Covid-19 cases.

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended the day up 7.45 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 3,108.53. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 249 to 215 after some 1.82 billion securities worth $898.8 million changed hands.

New infection cases in the community almost doubled to more than 1,200 cases last week, from around 600 cases the week before, prompting the Government to urge Singaporeans to scale back non-essential social interactions.

"Upcoming new measures are in place to curb the recent increase in virus cases, and there may be some relief for now that rolling back to previous tighter measures are the least-favoured approach," said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Among the STI constituents, Hongkong Land Holdings was the best-performing, following news of the property group's intent to invest up to US$500 million (S$672 million) to buy back its shares in a programme extending until the end of next year. Hongkong Land shares ended the day up 12.6 per cent to US$4.73.

"The share buyback programme should signal the stock's strong embedded value and, therefore, lend strong support to its share price," said DBS analyst Jeff Yau in a report yesterday.

Dairy Farm International Holdings was also among top-performing counters on the STI, with shares ending 1.4 per cent higher at US$3.60. DBS Group Research noted in a report that supermarkets could see increased demand as more people work from home and eat out less.

At the bottom of the table was Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, which fell 1.3 per cent to $1.51.

Genting Singapore was the most heavily traded STI stock. Its shares ended flat at 78.5 cents after over 28.3 million shares changed hands.