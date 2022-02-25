STI tumbles 3.5% as invasion of Ukraine spooks investors

The invasion of Ukraine yesterday triggered a tide of red ink across regional share markets, with the local bourse among the most heavily hit.

Investors here rushed for the exits and sent the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) tumbling 3.5 per cent or 116.94 points to close at 3,276.06. Losers, as expected, easily outnumbered gainers 493 to 139 after 2.6 billion shares worth $2.9 billion changed hands amid a tumultuous trading session.

Markets were down elsewhere in the region, with major indexes in Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Australia closing between 1.8 per cent and 3.2 per cent lower. The Australian market suffered its third-worst session in two years.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said geopolitical tensions will remain at the forefront, weighing on risk assets as heightened uncertainty over Ukraine continues to keep investors on edge.

Growth stocks seemed to draw greater selling pressure, he added, pointing out that they were more exposed to the risks of aggressive rate rises in the event of higher inflationary pressures brought on by the conflict.

The top STI decliner was Singapore Airlines, which finished 6.3 per cent lower at $4.94.

The trio of local banks were also among the big losers, shedding between 4.5 per cent and 5 per cent, with UOB taking the biggest fall.

Sats, which closed 5 per cent lower at $3.97, and Dairy Farm International, down 4.7 per cent at US$2.64, saw big losses as well.

Sembcorp Industries emerged relatively unscathed, ending the day as the top STI performer with a 0.4 per cent loss to close at $2.45.

MM2 Asia was among the most actively traded counters by volume, after the entertainment company announced plans to sell 390 million new shares at five cents apiece to two investors. The stock closed at 6.1 cents, up 10.9 per cent after 146.3 million shares worth $9 million changed hands.