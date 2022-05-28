STI tracks regional stock markets to end trading on higher ground

Wall Street's strong finish overnight sparked a regional rally yesterday that helped the local market regain some of the losses from early in the week.

Investors in a buying mode drove the Straits Times Index (STI) up 0.7 per cent or 21.37 points to 3,230.55 with gainers outclassing losers 288 to 166 on trade of 1.36 billion shares worth $1.08 million.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 2.9 per cent, the Jakarta Composite climbed 2.1 per cent, the Kospi in Seoul was up 1 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.7 per cent and Malaysian stocks advanced 0.4 per cent higher.

Energy firms drove Australian shares up 1.1 per cent for a weekly gain of 0.5 per cent.

Mr Jeffrey Halley, Oanda's senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific, said Asian equities were buoyed by Wall Street's "powerful rally" that was powered primarily by strong results from retailers.

"The impressive overnight rally has allowed Asian markets to ignore weakening China industrial profits this morning," he said. Chinese industrial firms' profits fell at their fastest place in two years amid high raw material prices.

Meanwhile, official data showed that turnover at Singapore's services industries rose 13.2 per cent year on year for the first quarter.

All services industries in the index recorded year-on-year growth. In particular, transport and storage had the biggest jump at 41.7 per cent, due mainly to the air and water transport segments.

Air transport firms lifted business activity due to the easing of global travel restrictions, while shipping lines racked up higher freight rates and volume.

Jardine Matheson was the STI's top gainer, climbing 4.1 per cent to close at US$57.76, while Singtel was at the bottom, falling 1.1 per cent to $2.70 after making steady gains on Thursday.

It was the most heavily traded counter by volume, with 42.8 million shares changing hands .