STI tracks regional slide amid inflation, China lockdown woes

Local shares went into retreat yesterday in line with most regional markets on concerns over new lockdowns in parts of Shanghai and surging inflation.

The unease left the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) down 0.5 per cent, or 16.18 points, at 3,209.62. Losers outnumbered gainers 254 to 210 after 1.9 billion shares worth $1.3 billion changed hands.

Elsewhere, major indexes in Shanghai, Malaysia, Australia and Hong Kong also closed lower, falling between 0.7 and 1.4 per cent.

Mr Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, noted that Asian bourses were already facing dampened sentiment after key indexes in the United States fell overnight amid inflation worries.

The Dow Jones dipped 0.8 per cent, the S&P 500 index fell 1.1 per cent and the tech-focused Nasdaq lost 0.7 per cent.

A new lockdown in parts of Shanghai has also delivered "a much-needed wake-up call around the reality of China's Covid-zero policy to regional markets", Mr Halley added. "The chances of extended restrictions returning, with the ensuing drop in China's economic activity, remain as high as ever."

On the local bourse, Hongkong Land led declines on the STI, tumbling 5.5 per cent to US$5.01.

The local banks were also among the decliners: UOB fell 1.2 per cent; OCBC lost 1.1 per cent; and DBS retreated 0.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, DFI Retail Group was the top index gainer after climbing 2.5 per cent to US$2.91.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage continued its stellar run this year, climbing 2.5 per cent to close at $31.80, taking its gains for the year to date to 54.4 per cent.

Sembcorp Marine was the most actively traded by volume. The counter rose 0.8 per cent to 12 cents, after 224.7 million shares worth $26.9 million were traded.

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio, which began trading in Singapore last month, registered 1.8 billion yuan (S$370 million) in losses for the first quarter, narrowing 62.6 per cent year on year. Total revenue was up 24.2 per cent year on year to 9.9 billion yuan on higher sales.