STI ticks 0.3% higher, buoyed by Wall Street's overnight strength

Traders take comfort from Fed's rate clarification

Shares worth $1.47b traded; gainers outpace losers 280-197

Markets in region, except China, also chalk up gains

A broad-based rally in Wall Street overnight after the Federal Reserve provided clarity on its rate-hike trajectory helped kick local shares along yesterday.

The US developments, which eased some of the angst over the Russia-Ukraine crisis, nudged the Straits Times Index (STI) up 9.25 points or 0.29 per cent to 3,253.65. Turnover came in at 2.35 billion shares worth $1.47 billion with gainers outpacing losers 280 to 197. The gains here were mirrored across major gauges in the region from Japan to Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Australia and Malaysia. China bucked the trend and finished lower.

While acknowledging that the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war for the US economy are "highly uncertain", Fed chair Jerome Powell suggested that a 25-basis point rate hike was coming later this month, ruling out expectations of a 50 basis-point hike. He also indicated active responses to manage inflation.

Traders took comfort from his remarks, which suggest that the central bank believes the US economy is strong enough to withstand the negative impacts brought about by the Ukraine crisis, including rising commodity prices.

Crude prices soared yesterday, sending the benchmark Brent to its highest level since 2014 while West Texas Intermediate hit 11-year highs as the conflict in eastern Europe heightened fears of an energy-supply disruption.

On the back of that, oil plays here saw galvanised trading. Both RH Petrogas and Rex International continued their upward trajectory and hit levels not seen for seven years or more.

Sembcorp Marine was robustly traded, with 457 million shares changing hands. The counter finished nearly 12 per cent higher at 9.4 cents. A successful yard merger with Keppel Offshore & Marine, updates on which are expected by this month, would also be long-term positive for the offshore and marine firm.

Gains by Venture Corp, OCBC and Wilmar International also helped boost the STI.