STI takes cue from Wall Street's losses, China's real estate woes

Singapore shares followed most regional bourses to close lower yesterday owing to Wall Street's overnight losses and China's crisis-hit real estate sector.

The key Straits Times Index (STI) fell 12.10 points or 0.37 per cent to 3,231.32 - its second fall in a row - but was still up nearly 14 per cent for the year to date.

Some 2.03 billion shares worth $1.05 billion were traded with losers beating gainers 256 to 204.

Market sentiment was also dented by renewed inflation concerns over China's latest data.

The world's second-largest economy saw elevated consumer inflation and factory gate prices last month. More caution prevailed ahead of the release of crucial United States consumer price index data.

Oanda Asia-Pacific senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley reckoned that the "main driver weighing on Asian sentiment" was China's property sector. Traders were edgy as the deadline for cash-strapped China Evergrande Group to make an offshore bond payment closed in. Another builder, Fantasia Holdings Group, saw its shares plunge by as much as 52 per cent in Hong Kong, following a six-week halt after the company's surprise default.

Kaisa Group Holdings' debt woes also added to worries over China's liquidity-hit real estate sector.

Mr Halley added: "The silence from the Chinese government on how it will manage this situation, exacerbated by the Communist Party plenum in progress at the moment, continues to be deafening.

"Fears of defaults and disorderly collapses within the China property sector, and potential financial contagion, continue to stalk Asian investor sentiment."

Cordlife Group was heavily traded here. Shares of the cord blood bank firm jumped to a two-year high when three married deals were done at 52 cents a share. But Valuetronics Holdings fell after reporting a drop in profit due to severe shortage of key parts, which hit its ability to meet orders.