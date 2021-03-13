STI starts well but slides to end week in the red

• Yangzijiang Shipbuilding up 2.56%; ThaiBev slumps 3.95%

• Regional markets close the day mixed

• Gainers pip losers 245 to 237 on trade of 2.7b shares worth $1.5b

Local shares started the day on a positive note but the rot eventually set in and left the market to close the week in the red. The mood change sent the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) down 0.35 per cent or 10.79 points to 3,095.22, with gainers pipping losers 245 to 237 on trade of 2.68 billion shares worth $1.51 billion.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding led the STI counters, advancing 2.56 per cent to $1.20, followed by Mapletree Industrial Trust, up 1.17 per cent to $2.59. Thai Beverage reversed Thursday's gains and slumped to the bottom of the index, falling 3.95 per cent to 73 cents. Aviation counters Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Sats also ended the week in negative territory. SIA slipped 0.38 per cent to $5.30 while Sats closed down 0.23 per cent at $4.37.

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday that bilateral travel corridors for vaccinated passengers from places with low to moderate infection rates may well happen in the second half of this year.

Asian markets ended the day mixed, as some key indices continued to be buoyed by the passing of United States President Joe Biden's US$1.9 trillion (S$2.6 trillion) stimulus Bill.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 Index rose 1.73 per cent. South Korea's Kospi posted its biggest weekly jump in five weeks, closing up 1.35 per cent. But the Hang Seng shed 2.20 per cent. Market heavyweight Tencent tumbled after it was hit by an anti-monopoly fine by China, which fuelled fears that the authorities had the tech giant in its sights.

Mr Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at Oanda, noted that the global markets have yet to reach "peak inflation sentiment", adding that Mr Biden's stimulus will be positive for the US and Asian markets in the short term. "Its effects, and those of the general recovery, will start to accelerate in the March data everywhere.

"The inflation genie may have been put back into its bottle... but someone is sure to uncork it soon."