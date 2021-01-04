STI starts 2021 on a positive note, up 0.53% as regional indices finish mixed

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Local investors kicked off the new year with a spring in their step thanks in part to better news on the Singapore economy.

Data showing that economic contraction slowed in the fourth quarter boosted optimism and sent the Straits Times Index up 15.09 points or 0.53 per cent to 2,858.9.

There were 1.7 billion shares worth $992.8 million traded with gainers outnumbering losers 260 to 190.

Singapore Exchange was the top STI performer, gaining 4.53 per cent to $9.70 - its best full-day gain since last September.

The worst performer was City Developments, which shed 2.13 per cent to $7.80. The fall came after independent non-executive director Tan Yee Peng became the third director to step down in recent months over the firm's investment in China-based developer Sincere Property Group.

The day's most active was Sembcorp Marine, which rose 6.99 per cent to 15.3 cents on a volume of 161.3 million.

It has not made any recent corporate announcements, but the surge came amid additional Covid-19 measures announced for the marine sector after recent cases formed family clusters.

Elsewhere, the Hang Seng gained 0.89 per cent, coat-tailing the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index, which added 0.86 per cent on the back of expansionary China manufacturing data in December.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.68 per cent as Tokyo called on the government to announce a state of emergency to combat a recent surge in cases.

Malaysia's KLCI lost 1.51 per cent, weighed by a sell-down in glovemakers as investors anticipate a post-Covid future.

Australian shares had their best start to the year since 2001 and best day since November 11 to close up 1.5pc, thanks to better news on virus outbreaks.

Mr Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at Oanda, said: "Investors appear keen to lock in profits after a mighty rally in those stocks in Malaysia throughout 2020," he said.