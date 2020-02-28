STI stages comeback to end just 0.2% lower

The lack of positive news on the virus front yesterday led local equities to extend their losses as investors continued to play it safe.

Nerves were stretched as investors tried to price in the impact of the outbreak, which is showing signs of establishing a foothold in Europe and the Middle East.

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) slipped by more than 1 per cent in the afternoon, but staged a rebound after the 3,100 support level was breached. While not the V-shaped recovery optimists had hoped for, the benchmark still clawed back to end just 5.82 points, or 0.2 per cent, lower at 3,111.70.

Remisier Ernest Lim said: "The STI should find good support around 3,076 to 3,092. It is extremely unlikely that it goes below 3,040 on a sustained basis."

The slide continued in Australia, South Korea and Taiwan, but China and Hong Kong were up on hopes of further stimulus and fewer virus deaths there. Malaysia also closed higher.

Oanda Asia-Pacific senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said: "(The) coronavirus will continue to dominate equity sentiment and one can't help but feel we are still nearer the beginning than the end. Against that background, equity rallies are likely to be there to sell."

Trading volume here was 1.82 billion shares worth $1.66 billion, with losers beating winners 277 to 178.

Tech manufacturers were among the bright spots. AEM Holdings advanced 3.2 per cent to $2.24.

Analysts at CGS-CIMB, DBS Group Research and Maybank Kim Eng upgraded their earnings forecasts for the test handler following its record profit and revenue last year. They believe AEM is poised for further growth on strong sales to Intel, alongside the recovery in the semiconductor sector.

Other semiconductor winners included Frencken Group, up 1.8 per cent at 86.5 cents, and UMS Holdings, up 2.1 per cent at 96 cents.

Real estate firm PropNex edged up 0.9 per cent to 55.5 cents after its fourth-quarter net profit rose more than fourfold to $8.2 million.

Fellow real estate agency APAC Realty, which reported better fourth-quarter earnings on Monday, was unchanged at 48.5 cents.

RHB Research analyst Vijay Natarajan expects further recovery in residential property markets, provided Covid-19 is a short-term issue.

Glove-maker Riverstone Holdings dipped 0.9 per cent to $1.04. Brokerages remain bullish on Riverstone, which is set to benefit from strong demand amid the outbreak.

BreadTalk jumped 17.8 per cent to 76 cents after trading resumed yesterday following a buyout offer by its founder at 77 cents a share.