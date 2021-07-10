STI snaps two days of losses to end choppy week on high note

Key index up 0.77% to 3,131.4, 2.5 points higher for the week

Dour mood across much of Asia, with Japan, China posting losses

Local banks lead action on S’pore bourse; OCBC up 1.45%

Local shares ended a choppy week on a high note as they snapped two days of losses, in contrast with the dour mood across much of Asia.

The Straits Times Index (ST) rose 23.81 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 3,131.4, up 2.5 points for the week.

Turnover stood at 1.3 billion shares worth $1.12 billion, with gainers outpacing losers 321 to 176.

The local bourse, alongside those in Hong Kong and Malaysia, bucked the trend, as key gauges in Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan and Australia posted losses yesterday. The general tone was cautious after Wall Street's overnight pullback amid rising coronavirus cases in Britain and the United States.

Pandemic worries are casting a shadow over the global growth outlook even amid encouraging macro data from advanced nations.

"Data continues to come in strong as economies reopen and (amid) pent-up demand. (But) some signals... suggest growth might have peaked in the US and China, though it is set to continue at a robust pace," said Ms Esty Dwek from Natixis Investment Managers.

"Overall, our medium-term outlook remains supported by strong growth and fundamentals: vaccination, fiscal stimulus and very strong earnings. However, the second half could prove bumpier."

Local banks led the action on the Singapore bourse. OCBC rose 1.45 per cent to $11.91, DBS added 0.4 per cent and UOB gained 0.6 per cent.

Oil firm Rex International has had a stellar week. The counter rose 2.6 per cent yesterday to 19.5 cents, up about 3 per cent for the week after hitting a 52-week high of 20 cents on Monday.

It said this week that it plans to invest up to US$4 million (S$5.4 million) in a commercial drone company to diversify its business.

Aims Apac Reit hit a year's high of $1.57 after adding 2.6 per cent.

RHB Research raised the Reit's target price to $1.70 from $1.58, citing key catalysts like potential inclusion in indexes, earnings turnaround and growth from acquisitions.