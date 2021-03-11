STI snaps two-day winning streak to close 0.93% lower

Local stocks snapped a two-day winning streak yesterday after a pullback in US Treasury yields saw tech stocks roaring back to life on Wall Street overnight.

The pullback sent the Straits Times Index (STI) down 0.93 per cent or 28.81 points to 3,079.72.

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 241 to 234 on trade of 2.91 billion shares worth $1.71 billion. Tech company Frencken Group was among the top performers in terms of value, rising 2.38 per cent to $1.29.

DBS Group Research said in a note that near-term downside for semiconductor stocks AEM Holdings, UMS Holdings and Frencken - which have been affected by the recent sell-off in tech stocks - is limited, and the sector "should stage a rebound soon".

"There is limited upside for (the US 10-year Treasury yields)," it said, adding that industry momentum "continues to be bullish with the shortage of semiconductor chips and US semiconductor equipment billings are on an uptrend".

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding emerged as top performer for the day among the STI constituents, gaining 4.55 per cent to $1.15.

DBS Bank finished at the bottom of the index, sliding 3.5 per cent to $27.84.

The other two local lenders also ended in the red. UOB fell 1.32 per cent to $25.36 and OCBC Bank closed down 1.1 per cent at $11.67.

Asian markets were mixed. The Nikkei 225 Index edged up 0.03 per cent, the Hang Seng rose 0.47 per cent, and the benchmark Kospi ended lower for a fifth straight session, down 0.6 per cent.

Mr Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, noted: "Stocks snap back on softer yields, but given the immense macro forces at play, a great day in Nasdaq is hardly a trend."