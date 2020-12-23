STI snaps 4-day losing streak, up 0.22% in line with key regional indexes

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Local shares bucked four straight sessions of decline to join other regional bourses in clocking up modest gains on Wednesday.

There were initial fears that outgoing United States President Donald Trump might veto the bill for coronavirus relief but investors shrugged off those concerns to lift the Straits Times Index (STI) 0.22 per cent or 6.08 points to 2,833.4 points.

Gainers outnumbered losers 226 to 192 although on a much lower transaction value of $826 million for 1.26 billion shares.

The STI's performance was in line with regional key indexes, but it lagged the level of gains made elsewhere.

South Korea's Kospi Index was up 0.96 per cent - the biggest daily gain in two weeks - thanks to an almost 30 per cent spike in LG Electronics share.

Malaysian stocks logged a 0.95 per cent rise, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was 0.86 per cent while neighbouring Shanghai Composite Index added 0.76 per cent.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose by 0.66 per cent New South Wales relaxed some Covid-19 restrictions for Christmas on low new case numbers. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed 0.33 per cent investors went bargain-hunting.

Keppel Corp was among the STI's top performers, having registered a 1.32 per cent rise to $5.37. The conglomerate stands to pocket a gain of $14.6 million from a proposed divestment of Keppel Bay Tower to Keppel Reit (real estate investment trust).

Riverstone lost some of its gains made a day ago as the Malaysia-based glove-maker shed 3.36 per cent to close at $1.15.

The most heavily traded counter was Asian Micro with 100.9 million shares changing hands, closing 75 per cent or 0.3 cents higher at 0.7 cents. The service provider of contract engineering assemblies and other support services to high technology industries is also invested in businesses related to natural gas vehicles.