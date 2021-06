Local shares opened in negative territory yesterday and pretty much stayed there all day as investors followed Wall Street's lead and took a cautious approach.

The safety-first stance pulled the Straits Times Index (STI) down 26.19 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 3,161.04, with losers trumping gainers 260 to 234 on trade of 2.33 billion shares worth $1.28 billion.