STI slips 0.57% ahead of labour market data from US

Local shares wrapped up the week's trading on a low note as a "sell in September" theme took hold, with traders braced for upcoming United States jobs data.

If the numbers are favourable, it could indicate that the US Federal Reserve has more room to aggressively raise rates.

The Straits Times Index (STI) took the hint and retreated 0.57 per cent, or 18.4 points, to 3,205.69 - down 1.35 per cent for the week.

Losers beat gainers 283 to 193 on trade of 1.41 billion shares worth $1.01 billion in the broader market.

Bourses in Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Australia also slipped while Malaysia and China finished higher.

Concerns are persisting over the trajectory of interest rates, with more hawkish talk from the Fed while a string of data this week cemented fears over surging prices and slowing economic activity.

"The US jobs report could be a negative catalyst... if it's deemed strong enough to warrant more aggressive tightening," said Mr Craig Erlam, Oanda's senior market analyst for Britain and Europe, Middle East and Africa.

"We're still seeing remarkable resilience in the US data, particularly the labour market, even if some cracks are appearing elsewhere.

"While the (non-farm payrolls) and unemployment data will attract the most attention initially, it's the wages that could tip the balance at the central bank, with policymakers concerned about inflation becoming entrenched."

A standout stock here yesterday was Emperador. The largest liquor company in the Philippines has a secondary listing in Singapore. It drew heavy trading volumes following news that it will replace ComfortDelGro as a constituent on the STI on Sept 19. Emperador shares rose 3.03 per cent to 51 cents.

GYP Properties added 1.06 per cent to reach 19 cents on news that the offer by Rumah & Co to take the developer private was raised to 18.8 cents a share from 16.8 cents.