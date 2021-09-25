STI slips 0.49% as fears over Evergrande, Covid-19 resurface

Fears of the fallout from debt-hit China Evergrande Group and the rising Covid-19 wave across the region resurfaced yesterday and sent local shares heading south.

The key Straits Times Index (STI) fell 15.09 points or 0.49 per cent to 3,061.35, shrugging off two days of Wall Street gains following some clarity from the United States Federal Reserve on the tapering front. The STI was also down 9.88 points or 0.32 per cent for the week.

Turnover hit 1.39 billion shares worth $1.3 billion, with losers outpacing gainers 285 to 184.

Asian markets ended mostly lower amid an acute sense of caution across the board. Hong Kong fell 1.3 per cent and Shanghai 0.8 per cent. The benchmark in Malaysia retreated 0.47 per cent while Australian stocks were down 0.37 per cent. South Korea closed flat.

While the Fed's Wednesday announcement boosts the argument for policy normalisation on inflation, lower growth forecasts show caution is still merited, said Maybank FX Research. "We continue to expect a gradual and flexible Fed policy normalisation: a reduction in asset purchases and balance sheet stabilisation, followed by rate rises, to take the headline Fed funds rate to a peak of 2.5 per cent by 2026," it noted.

Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity's senior vice-president and portfolio manager Eric Mok noted that the biggest concern for South-east Asia is the Covid-19 situation. But he said a "very strong rebound" in these economies can be expected in the coming year as they start to reopen and the worst of the pandemic is over.

Thai Beverage was one of the day's most active with 36 million shares worth $24 million traded. It closed unchanged at 65.5 cents.

The firm is one of RHB Singapore's top buys, given that its spirits segment is a "stable cash cow" as well as the recovery in the beer and non-alcohol beverage businesses. There is also potential upside from the listing of its beer unit.