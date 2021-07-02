STI slips 0.2% amid market jitters over coronavirus variant

• Yangzijiang Shipbuilding the best performer, rising 1.4%

• Asian bourses mixed, with just KL, Jakarta indexes closing up

• Investors fear contagious strain may derail economic recovery

Fears that the contagious Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus could derail economic recovery unsettled local investors yesterday, leading to shares inching down.

The uncertain mood left the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) without much direction before it limped to the finish line, down 0.2 per cent or 6.27 points to 3,124.19. Gainers did manage to outpace decliners 202 to 177 on modest trade of 1.33 billion shares worth $975.4 million.

IG's market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said investors will be keeping an eye on risk factors such as the path of the virus and the upcoming United States payrolls report.

"Although there has been optimism on the vaccine front to curb the Delta variant, the vaccination progress in the region will have to see some significant pick-up to deal with the spread," he said. "Otherwise, Covid-19 restrictions will still remain the go-to option, delaying the pace of economic recovery."

Results were mixed elsewhere in the region. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index rose 0.1 per cent while the Jakarta Composite Index added 0.34 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.29 per cent, South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.44 per cent, and the Australian bourse closed down 0.7 per cent. Hong Kong's financial markets were closed for the Special Administrative Region Establishment Day.

The best performer among the STI constituents was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which gained 1.4 per cent to $1.43. Mapletree Commercial Trust, at the other end of the spectrum, fell 1.4 per cent or $2.13.

Thai Beverage was the most heavily traded by volume on the blue-chip index, with 24 million shares changing hands. Its shares ended the day flat at 67.5 cents.

Singtel was the next most active counter on the STI, dipping 0.4 per cent to $2.28. The telco announced yesterday it had applied for a digital bank licence in Malaysia through its joint venture with Grab, together with other investors.

Of the local banks, DBS gained 0.7 per cent to $30.01, while UOB fell 0.2 per cent to $25.76 and OCBC Bank shed 0.4 per cent to $11.90.