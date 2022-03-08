STI slides 1.2% as spike in oil prices roil regional markets

HK tumbles 3.9%, Japan sheds 2.9% amid sea of red in Asia

DBS down 2.1% as trio of local lenders suffer heavy losses

UOL Group is biggest gainer on ST index, rising 0.9% to $6.85

The Straits Times Index (STI) fell 1.2 per cent or 38.96 points to 3,187.82 points yesterday, as a surge in oil prices amid escalating tensions in Russia and Ukraine roiled markets across Asia.

Japan's Nikkei fell 2.9 per cent, South Korea's Kospi shed 2.3 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 3.9 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI dropped 2 per cent.

In the wider Singapore market, losers outnumbered gainers 355 to 207, with 2.2 billion shares worth $1.8 billion changing hands.

"It is no surprise that Asian traders, a region heavily reliant on imported energy, pushed the panic button," said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley. "It is hard to construct a bullish case right now, and with the stagflationary wave coming sure to hit Asia hard, any rallies will probably be measured in days and not weeks."

The biggest loser on Singapore's blue-chip index was Dairy Farm International, which tumbled 6.8 per cent to close at US$2.46.

Property company UOL Group was the biggest gainer on the STI, rising 0.9 per cent to $6.85. Sembcorp Industries and Wilmar International were the only two other gainers, rising 0.8 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

The trio of local lenders suffered heavy losses. DBS fell 2.1 per cent to $31.91, OCBC Bank dropped 1.2 per cent to $11.48, and UOB lost 1.4 per cent to close at $29.12.

As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.

"Downside risk remains most acute over the next six to eight weeks," Morgan Stanley's Mr Michael Wilson wrote in a note to clients. "We are firmly in the grasp of a bear market that is incomplete in both time and price."

Separately, Citi strategists led by Mr Jamie Fahy said a global gauge tracking analyst estimates on corporate profits has turned negative for the first time since September 2020.