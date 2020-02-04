STI slides 1.2% as bank and property stocks fall

The sharp sell-off in China sparked by concerns about the coronavirus outbreak triggered similar reactions across the region, with most stock markets tumbling yesterday.

Chinese shares fell more than 7 per cent after the extended Chinese New Year break, despite the People's Bank of China's pledge on Sunday to inject liquidity into the markets to shore up sentiment.

"Expectations remain that more could be done in the coming sessions should the support fail to arrest the volatility," said IG market strategist Pan Jingyi.

Shares in Singapore fell steadily throughout the session, with the Straits Times Index (STI) off by as much as 1.26 per cent in its final hour of trading.

The benchmark eventually closed down 1.19 per cent or 37.42 points at 3,116.31, weighed down by financial and real estate stocks.

Losers led gainers 374 to 112 after about 1.96 billion securities worth $1.34 billion changed hands.

The three local banks closed in the red, with DBS Bank and United Overseas Bank (UOB) among the bourse's top five decliners.

DBS traded down 1.85 per cent at $24.90, while UOB lost 1.4 per cent to $25.30 and OCBC Bank slumped 1.11 per cent to $10.71.

Among the real estate plays, index constituents CapitaLand Commercial Trust slid 0.97 per cent to $2.04 while CapitaLand closed at $3.55, declining 1.93 per cent.

The slump extended to other property stocks out of the STI as well. Far East Hospitality Trust, for instance, dived 2.21 per cent to 66.5 cents.

This came as DBS Group Research downgraded its rating on the trust to "hold" and cut its target price from 80 cents to 69 cents, noting "cautious sentiment shrouding hoteliers in Singapore" as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

"In view of Far East H-Trust's exposure to the Singapore market only and about 70 per cent exposure to hotels by gross revenue, we believe its operations would be adversely impacted," DBS Group Research noted yesterday.

Securities of CDL Hospitality Trust also tumbled, as OCBC Investment Research lowered its rating to "hold" and revised the target price from $1.69 to $1.62.

Noting that Singapore is the trust's key and best performing market, OCBC analyst Chu Peng said the trust's performance could be "badly hit" if the outbreak escalates further.

CDL Hospitality Trust closed at $1.54, down 1.28 per cent.

Its counter was also among the top 10 net sold stocks by institutional investors last week, according to SGX Research.