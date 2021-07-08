STI sinks 1.54% as Asian markets take cue from Wall Street retreat

Losers outnumber gainers 304 to 208, with 1.5b shares traded

Keppel, SIA, OCBC, DBS slide; Jardine Matheson top STI gainer

Australian market a bright spot despite longer Sydney lockdown

Asian markets headed south yesterday as regional investors took their cue from retreats on Wall Street overnight and went into defensive mode.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) declined 48.99 points, or 1.54 per cent, to end at 3,141.60.

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 304 to 208, with 1.5 billion shares worth $1.41 billion changing hands.

Losses were more modest elsewhere. The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.96 per cent, while the benchmark Kospi in South Korea ended 0.6 per cent lower.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index similarly extended its losses into a seventh day, sliding 0.4 per cent.

The one bright spot was Australia, where the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.9 per cent on modest trading volumes, with investors defying the one-week extension of Sydney's Covid-19 lockdown.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said: "Sentiments largely mirrored the weak performance in US markets overnight, where a lower-than-expected print in the US non-manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) weighed on cyclical and reopening sectors.

"This comes along with several risks, which include ongoing Covid-19 resurgences and a cyber-security clampdown by the Chinese authorities, which weighed on tech firms in the region."

Most STI constituents ended lower yesterday, with Keppel Corp, Singapore Airlines (SIA), OCBC Bank and DBS leading the losses.

Keppel fell 2.77 per cent to $5.27, while SIA slid 2.7 per cent to $5.04. OCBC ended 2.54 per cent down at $11.89, and DBS shed 2.53 per cent to $30.09.

Jardine Matheson Holdings was the top advancer, rising 1.94 per cent to US$64.76.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and Dairy Farm also made gains. Yangzijiang inched up 0.7 per cent to $1.44, while Dairy Farm ended 0.24 per cent higher at US$4.23.

Data out overnight on United States job figures and the Federal Reserve's minutes are expected to underpin trading on Wall Street and the local region today.