STI shrugs off concerns over global slowdown

Market participants like certainty, and with the United States Federal Reserve's move to lower interest rates for the third time this year, expectations were met.

However, slowing global growth continued to be evident in China's official manufacturing and non-manufacturing sector readings.

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) seemed to shrug off those concerns. Opening 0.3 per cent higher yesterday, it built on the week's positives, adding to those early gains to close the month out at 3,229.88, an advance of 21.96 points or 0.68 per cent.

The benchmark gained 3.5 per cent last month, which is the second-best performance in Asia ex-Japan.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, market performance was mixed. Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea posted gains.

Australia, which was weighed down by financials, and China, where sentiment was particularly hit by continued weak factory data, ended lower.

There were worries that the cancellation of this month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile could scupper plans for a "phase one" US-China trade deal. But both parties have said the development does not affect ongoing negotiations.

AxiTrader Asia-Pacific market strategist Stephen Innes said: "The mood music is improving by the day as it's becoming more and more apparent that both the US and China are singing from the same song sheet - suggesting the door is open to moving into phase two of the long and winding trade deal road."

In Singapore, trading volume stood at 1.33 billion securities, 11 per cent more than the daily average in the first nine months of this year. Total turnover clocked in at $1.49 billion, 39 per cent over the January-to-September daily average.

Gainers trumped decliners 241 to 179. Six of the blue-chip index's 30 counters ended in the red.

With 38.1 million shares changing hands, Golden Agri-Resources was the STI's most active counter yesterday. The agribusiness player fell 2.4 per cent to end at 20.5 cents.

Among blue-chip index counters, Singtel, which went up 1.2 per cent to close at $3.30, saw heavier-than-usual activity with 31.8 million shares traded. Yesterday, Singapore-focused tokenisation start-up Sygnum, which is backed by the telco, obtained a capital markets services licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The local banks all ended higher. DBS Group Holdings closed 1.2 per cent higher at $26, OCBC Bank advanced 0.6 per cent to $10.96 while United Overseas Bank closed at $26.83, gaining 0.9 per cent.