STI rises in tandem with regional peers as oil prices decline

Local shares shot up yesterday in line with most regional bourses after a fall in crude oil prices sparked a rally on Wall Street overnight.

The decline in Covid-19 cases in China is helping to boost markets as fears over further lockdowns subside while bargain-hunters did their bit to galvanise stocks.

The end result was a 1.7 per cent - or 55 point - rise in the Straits Times Index (STI) to 3,290.90 with gainers easily outpacing losers 348 to 167 on trade of 1.61 billion shares worth $1.67 billion.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng, in particular, is enjoying the much-needed reprieve and ended the day 9.08 per cent higher - its strongest daily gain since 2008. South Korea's Kospi rose 1.44 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.64 per cent, the Kuala Lumpur Composite gained 0.89 per cent and the Jakarta Composite advanced 1.07 per cent.

Australian shares added 1.1 per cent while the Dow Jones index on Wall Street closed 1.8 per cent higher overnight and the Nasdaq rose 2.9 per cent.

Oil prices are below the US$100 per barrel mark.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was a big winner here yesterday, up 3.8 per cent to $1.36. UOB Bank was also among top performers, closing 3.5 per cent ahead at $31.60.

Sembcorp Industries was the only STI counter that ended the day in the red. It shares dipped 0.4 per cent to $2.58.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust was the most heavily traded by volume on the STI, with 32 million units changing hands. The units gained 0.5 per cent to $2.15.

Olam closed at $1.75 on its first day of trading on the mainboard yesterday, with 2.4 million shares changing hands.

Olam International was suspended from trading on March 10 and delisted in conjunction with yesterday's debut of the reorganised Olam Group, which represents one of the three business units of the old company.