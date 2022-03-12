STI rises for third straight session as S'pore eases pandemic curbs

The Straits Times Index (STI) registered a third straight winning session, edging up 0.3 per cent or 8.93 points to close at 3,249.66 points yesterday.

While the war between Russia and Ukraine continued to unravel, Singapore announced that it is further simplifying its on-arrival tests for Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) arrivals, in preparation for a new Vaccinated Travel concept in the coming weeks.

Taskforce co-chair and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong also welcomed Malaysia's announcement of its border reopening on April 1, adding that Singapore is in discussion with the Malaysian authorities on more detailed operational arrangements.

In the wider Singapore market, gainers outnumbered losers 237 to 222, with 1.21 billion shares worth $1.13 billion traded.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets mostly finished lower. Japan's Nikkei fell 2.1 per cent, South Korea's Kospi lost 0.7 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.6 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI was down 0.8 per cent.

"Although Asia has been quiet on the headline front today, the region clearly doesn't want to carry heavy long exposures into the weekend," said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley.

The top performer on the STI was City Developments, which rose 1.5 per cent to close at $7.29.

At the bottom of the blue-chip table were three members of the Jardine Matheson Group - Dairy Farm International, Jardine Matheson Holdings and Hongkong Land. DFI fell 3.6 per cent to close at US$2.42, JMH lost 2.2 per cent to end at US$54.80 and Hongkong Land dropped 1.7 per cent to finish at US$5.11.

Singapore Telecommunications was the most heavily traded counter on the STI for the third consecutive day, with 24 million shares traded. The counter climbed another 0.8 per cent to $2.58.