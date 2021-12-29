STI rises, bolstered by Christmas sentiment on Wall Street

The Straits Times Index (STI) climbed 0.8 per cent or 24.17 points to end at 3,128.41 points yesterday, driven by positive cheer following a Wall Street rally.

Gainers outnumbered losers 290 to 175 in the wider market, with 975.3 million shares worth $489.9 million changing hands.

Some market watchers chalked this down to the Santa Claus rally, the tendency for stock markets to climb towards the end of the year.

"Given rich valuations after an enthused, if not euphoric, bull run in 2021 - printing a spate of records - it is not unreasonable to propose that this Santa rally is clearing a higher bar," said Mr Vishnu Varathan, Mizuho Bank's head of economics and strategy.

For the second consecutive day this week, the top STI performer was Dairy Farm International Holdings, which gained 3.6 per cent to end at US$2.90. At the bottom of the table was Thai Beverage, the sole decliner among the STI constituents, which closed 0.8 per cent or $0.005 down at $0.66.

Singtel was again the most heavily traded counter on the blue-chip index, with 12.6 million shares traded. The counter, which also clocked the highest trading volume among STI stocks on Monday, rose 1.3 per cent to close at $2.35.

Local lenders finished higher, with DBS up 0.8 per cent at $32.75, UOB up 0.6 per cent at $26.90 and OCBC up 0.9 per cent at $11.42.

Sentiment soared across key Asian markets, with Japan's Nikkei 225 Index, South Korea's Kospi Composite Index, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI ending 0.2 per cent to 1.4 per cent higher.

Meanwhile, ComfortDelgro closed at $1.40, up by 1.45 per cent, after the transport operator said yesterday that it will divest its 70 per cent shareholding in Vietnam Taxi to Helios Service and Investment Joint Stock Company, a taxi business incorporated and domiciled under Vietnamese law.

The company will receive 55 billion dong (approximately S$3.3 million) for the transaction, which was arrived at on a "willing buyer willing seller" basis.