STI rises 1.58%, posting strongest daily gain since May

• Keppel DC Reit and SIA are top performers; banks also gain

• In Asia, S. Korea and Japan rise while HK and Shanghai slip

• Advancers outnumber decliners 311 to 205

Investor optimism continued to be lifted on the local bourse yesterday, as the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) extended its gains to close up 49.57 points, or 1.58 per cent, at 3,190.59.

This marks the STI's strongest daily gain since its 2.04 per cent rise on May 18, noted Singapore Exchange market strategist Geoff Howie.

On Monday, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in Parliament that the additional Covid-19 support measures for Singapore's heightened alert period are expected to cost $1.2 billion, and there will be no need to draw on past reserves again.

In a note yesterday, DBS Group Research analysts said that while the extra aid is "smaller relative to past measures, (this) signifies that the economy is adapting with only targeted support needed".

Keppel DC Reit and Singapore Airlines were the top gainers for the day. They each rose 3.6 per cent to end at $2.59 and $5.18 respectively.

The banks also made gains. DBS and OCBC Bank rose 2.9 per cent and 2.35 per cent to close at $30.87 and $12.20 respectively; UOB closed up 1.74 per cent at $26.37.

The DBS analysts maintained their view that domestic reopening names such as ComfortDelGro, Frasers Centrepoint Trust and Koufu "should lead", while travel and leisure stocks are still expected to lag.

On the broader market, advancers outnumbered decliners 311 to 205, with 1.85 billion securities worth $1.63 billion changing hands.

Mr Howie said: "The local market was easily the strongest across Asia today, which firmly placed the STI as the strongest benchmark across the globe over the past five sessions."

Elsewhere in Asia, the Kospi gained 0.36 per cent, while the Nikkei 225 ended up 0.16 per cent. The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.25 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.11 per cent.