STI rises 1.22% as investors rotate out of tech stocks into cyclical counters

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The Singapore bourse saw its listed members benefiting from the rotation out of technology stocks into cyclical counters, as it continued to stand out on Tuesday against some regional peers.

Singapore's blue-chip barometer, the Straits Times Index (STI) 1.22 per cent to 3,108.53 points.

Head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, Vishnu Varathan, has observed that the overnight sell-off in Nasdaq but a higher Dow Jones suggests that the theme is one of rotation out of technology stocks into industrials and cyclicals, rather than indiscriminate "risk off".

Jardine Matheson's acquisition bid of Jardine Strategic gave investors a reason to be bullish about the diversified behemoth, with the counter rising 5.16 per cent to hit a new 52-week high at US$65.20.

The conglomerate's unaudited results will be released on March 11, but it had already disclosed on Tuesday that underlying net profit for FY2020 was US$1.085 billion.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, tipped to be the candidate most likely to replace outgoing Jardine Strategic Holdings in the 30-member STI, shed 1.46 per cent to finish trading at S$1.35.

Mainboard-listed Oceanus was again the day's most actively traded counter. The seafood and fast-moving consumer goods value-chain manager saw some 504.8 million shares traded and closed about 23.26 per cent lower at S$0.033.

Gainers outnumbered losers 278 to 209 in the broader market with 2.49 billion securities worth S$2.32 billion transacted.

Key regional markets were a mixed bag.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.99 per cent, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index closed 0.47 per cent higher, and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite was 0.80 per cent up.

South Korea's Kospi Index was 0.67 per cent lower. Shanghai Composite Index plunged about 1.82 per cent, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed 0.81 per cent higher.