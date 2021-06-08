STI rises 0.79% as concerns over US inflation ease

Metal Component Engineering surges over 140% on Catalist

Losers trail gainers 212:282 in Singapore's broader market

Mixed trading day for bourses in Asia

Singapore shares started the week with gains as the Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.79 per cent or 24.77 points to 3,175.81, after below-expectations United States non-farm payroll data eased inflation fears and lifted US stock markets last Friday.

Metal Component Engineering posted over 140 per cent gains to nine cents amid heavy trading of about 252.7 million shares on the Catalist board.

The firm had made a regulatory filing around noon on "the substantial increase in the trading volume and share price", and said it was currently considering a potential acquisition. It added that there is no assurance any definitive or binding agreement will be reached or any transaction will materialise.

Aspen (Group) Holdings shares slid 8.29 per cent to 18.8 cents when the group,with investments in property development, healthcare and food and beverage businesses, updated in a regulatory filing pre-trading that the financial impact of movement restrictions in Malaysia and Singapore to curb Covid-19 is not known yet. It also said last Friday evening that no progress has been made in the US$210 million (S$278 million) supply deal with Honeywell and the agreement has not been "consummated".

Losers trailed gainers 212 to 282 in the broader market amid a trading volume of 2.79 billion securities worth $1.1 billion.

Markets in Asia had a mixed trading day. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid 0.45 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.18 per cent .

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.37 per cent to a record close, while Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.27 per cent, as inflation concerns were mitigated by the US job data. The Shanghai Composite Index was 0.21 per cent higher. Malaysia's Bursa was closed for a holiday yesterday.