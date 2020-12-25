STI rises 0.3% in line with Asian markets' gains at midday close

In contrast, Shanghai and Kuala Lumpur end lower

Gainers outnumber losers 173 to 155 on local bourse

LionGold most heavily traded counter, with volume of 93.1m

Asian markets clocked gains at the midday trading close on Christmas Eve. The Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.3 per cent to 2,842.04 points.

IG senior market strategist Pan Jingyi said prices were broadly supported across the region. This was despite uncertainties such as the possibility of the United States' US$900 billion (S$1.2 trillion) relief aid being vetoed by President Donald Trump.

"The current market sentiment appears to remain little changed... This continued range-bound action remains the case with investors likely (to be) unwilling to take on fresh risks... but also not wanting to deviate from the broad trend," Ms Pan said.

The STI was down 0.24 per cent over the four-day trading week.

Gainers outnumbered losers 173 to 155 on the broader market, which saw 859.8 million securities worth $433.05 million traded.

Property company City Developments, expected to benefit from the gradual economic recovery and divestment of non-core hotel assets, was trading at $7.98, or up 1.1 per cent, at the closing bell.

Agri-food company Olam International lost 2 per cent to $1.45. On Wednesday, it pointed to a loss for the second half of this year, but expects to post a full-year profit.

The most heavily traded counter was penny stock LionGold with a volume of 93.1 million, closing flat at 0.3 Singapore cent.

Regional markets generally rose. South Korea's Kospi Index was up 1.7 per cent; Japan's Nikkei 225 Index gained 0.54 per cent; Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed 0.17 per cent higher; and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.33 per cent.

In contrast, the Shanghai Composite Index was 0.45 per cent lower and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index dropped 0.3 per cent.