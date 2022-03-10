STI rebounds on back of day-long Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

Local shares surged yesterday on the back of news that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to a day-long ceasefire around a series of evacuation corridors.

Investors gleefully seized on the development to send the Straits Times Index rocketing up 1.5 per cent or 46.52 points to 3,195.38. Gainers beat losers 303 to 224, with 1.6 billion shares worth $1.54 billion changing hands.

The rebound came despite Credit Suisse economists slashing their forecast for European growth, expecting the region to expand just 1 per cent this year as the Ukraine crisis turbocharges commodities prices and disrupts supply chains.

The brokerage's latest forecast, which also factors in a hit to Russian gross domestic product, is much lower than its previous estimate of 2 to 2.5 per cent.

Most key Asian markets continued to see losses amid rising oil prices.

Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.3 per cent, South Korea's Kospi fell 1.1 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.7 per cent, while the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI gained 1 per cent.

The way Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley describes it, market sentiment across Asia is "fragile at best".

"Asian markets... will remain glued to their news tickers for any new developments from Ukraine-Russia, or any negative developments that will negatively impact the commodity space," noted Mr Halley.

The top gainers on the STI were local banks UOB, which climbed 3.7 per cent to $29.31, and DBS Bank, up 3.3 per cent to $32.26. OCBC Bank also registered gains, closing 1.4 per cent up at $11.48.

Genting Singapore was at the bottom of the blue-chip index, falling 2 per cent to 75 cents.

Singtel was the most heavily traded counter on the STI, closing 0.4 per cent higher at $2.52 with 28.4 million shares traded.