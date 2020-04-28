STI rebounds after week-long slide

Local shares broke a week-long slide to head north yesterday on the back of optimism about the progress of the pandemic.

The Straits Times Index (STI) added 31.24 points or 1.24 per cent to 2,549.4 - the highest close since April 20.

Reits were among the best performers. Ascendas Reit rose 4.06 per cent to $2.82, while Mapletree Logistics Trust rose 4.05 per cent to $1.80.

Sembcorp Industries also rose, advancing 3.33 per cent to $1.55, after its power-generation subsidiary Sembcorp Cogen won a key High Court order last Friday. It restrains Universal Terminal - co-owned by debt-hit Hin Leong Trading - from moving or disposing of any gasoil reserves designated for the subsidiary.

Gains were also seen at DBS Bank, up 1.8 per cent, and Singtel, ahead 2.6 per cent.

"With Singapore locked down for another month, Singtel should be a beneficiary, both from a defensive investing point of view and a revenue one as Internet and mobile usage climb," said Mr Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda.

The STI's biggest laggards were index heavyweights Jardine Matheson, down 4.63 per cent to US$44.93, and Jardine Strategic, off 1.75 per cent to US$22.46.

The two counters have substantial investments in each other.

Gainers outnumbered losers 249 to 165, with 1.27 billion shares worth $1 billion changing hands.

The most heavily traded stock was offshore support vessel builder Nam Cheong, which declined 20 per cent to $0.004 on news last Friday that it was suffering the impact of the global energy downturn and Malaysia's movement control measures, which have hit its operating conditions and financial position.

Meanwhile, Asian markets all finished in positive territory, partly buoyed by the Bank of Japan announcing more stimulus steps to help cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Malaysia gained 0.02 per cent, the Nikkei rose 2.71 per cent and the Hang Seng added 1.88 per cent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.8 per cent, taking back a chunk of last week's 2.6 per cent decline.

"Markets are bolstered today by central banks who can support risk sentiment this week by signalling a willingness to expand existing asset-purchase schemes," noted Mr Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp.

Investors will also be watching for further stimulus actions from the United States Federal Reserve and European Central Bank when they have their monetary policy meetings later this week.

• Additional reporting by Reuters