STI posts 4% gain as global stocks buck 'October effect'

Share benchmarks across most countries bucked the "October effect", with the Straits Times Index (STI) posting a 4 per cent monthly gain, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) noted yesterday.

Trading was affected by a week-long national holiday in China and the announcement of a tentative agreement for the "first phase" of a trade deal between the United States and China.

Emerging markets also benefited from a decline in the US dollar.

"Once the China stock market reopened, its local markets had time to digest its positive manufacturing gauges for the month of September," the SGX added.

Another bright spot for markets was US President Donald Trump's announcement of a possible trade deal with China. This led 10-year US Treasury yields to bounce from 1.5 per cent lows in the first week of October to end the month at 1.69 per cent.

The trade-weighted US dollar index also declined 2 per cent while the FTSE All World Index gained 5 per cent over the same three weeks.

Closer to home, the STI recorded a 5 per cent rebound from its October intra-month low of 3,071.54 points to close the month at 3,229.8.

Overall, the STI gained 4 per cent in October, taking its 10-month total return to 9 per cent, in line with its 10-year average annualised total return. This was on a par with the 4 per cent return by Japan's Nikkei 225, while Taiwan's technology-laden Taiex led the region with a 5 per cent gain for the month.

Aside from the broad market drivers, gains by the Asia-Pacific's key high-tech hardware stocks last month also coincided with 5G rollouts ahead of schedule globally.

In particular, Singapore stocks with exposure to either semiconductors or their related products in consumer electronics recorded significant gains, the SGX noted.

AEM Holdings gained 33 per cent, Hi-P International rose 27 per cent and UMS Holdings jumped 34 per cent last month.

Substantial shareholder filings showed UBS Group and Morgan Stanley increased their deemed interests in AEM back above the 5 per cent threshold over recent weeks.

Banks were among Singapore's 50 most traded stocks last month ranked by turnover. DBS gained 4 per cent over the month, United Overseas Bank rose 4.6 per cent and OCBC Bank rose 1.5 per cent.

Singtel added 6.5 per cent, while Keppel Corp jumped 15.7 per cent, after Singapore investment firm Te-masek last month announced a surprise $4 billion partial offer to raise its stake in the group to 51 per cent.

The top performer of the 50 most traded stocks was Rex International with a 37 per cent gain, taking its 10-month return to 95 per cent.