STI perks up to mirror gains in US stocks

Local shares kicked off the week on a higher note yesterday to mirror last Friday's gains on Wall Street as countries prepare to reopen their economies gradually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 2,611.31, up 19.43 points or 0.75 per cent, although trade was relatively mild, with 1.42 billion shares worth $1.2 billion done. Gainers outweighed losers 301 to 162.

Brokers said they were bombarded with queries from clients still struggling to get a handle on the intrinsic value of the mandatory convertible bonds (MCBs) that Singapore Airlines (SIA) had issued together with its rights issue.

"There is still a lot of confusion after Friday's wild swings," said one.

Another said that given the uncertainty facing airlines, most of his clients are waiting to sell their rights tomorrow.

SIA raised $8.8 billion by issuing rights and raised a further $3.5 billion via a 10-year MCB issue on the basis of 295 rights MCBs for every 100 existing shares owned.

The $1 bonds do not bear a coupon. If SIA does not redeem the 10-year MCBs before maturity, they may be converted into shares based on a conversion price of $4.84.

Last Wednesday, Societe Generale, issuer of daily leverage certificates on SIA, said the theoretical ex-rights price of SIA shares based on the previous close would be adjusted to $3.71, instead of $4.16 as many had assumed. SIA shares closed flat at $4.41 yesterday.

Gains were largely seen across Asia as the markets cheered further loosening of movement curbs.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.53 per cent, the Nikkei added 1.05 per cent and Malaysian shares closed 0.39 per cent higher.

However, South Korea's Kospi receded 0.54 per cent as exports dropped and fears rise over a second wave of infections there.

IG market strategist Jingyi Pan warned that the next couple of weeks would be crucial. "As economies continue in efforts to ramp up economic activities once again, two biggest near-term risks perhaps persist in the form of Covid-19 case resurgence and further United States-China tensions."

But with markets having soared from their March lows, there are concerns that the rally may have run too far, considering the uncertainty over how quickly economies can bounce back. Mr Bob Baur from Principal Global Investors said: "Because so much future growth and uptrend potential is priced in, we expect a period of relapse and consolidation through June."

• Additional reporting from Agence France-Presse