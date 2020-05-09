STI nearly flat to end week 1.23% lower

The Straits Times Index (STI) barely made it to the rally party of Asian markets as the 30-constituent Singapore index was only marginally up 0.01 per cent, or 0.28 points, at 2,591.88 points.

But the index ended the shorter trading week 1.23 per cent lower over the four-day sessions.

The best non-STI performer yesterday was AEM Holdings, which was trading cum dividend, and added 50 cents, or 19.38 per cent, to end at $3.08.

This came as at least two research houses, Maybank Kim Eng and CGS-CIMB , recommended a "buy" or "add" call on the company that provides advanced chip-testing solutions. AEM issued a higher sales guidance on Monday.

StarHub was one of the non-STI worst performers, shedding six cents, or 4.03 per cent, to close at $1.43. The stars were not aligning for the telco, wrote OCBC Investment Research in a report published yesterday.

While it noted that 5G is likely to be a net positive for telcos, investors would likely be more concerned with near-term guidance on 5G capital expenditure.

OCBC wrote: "We believe that StarHub's share price could be under pressure in the near term, given the market's relatively sanguine expectations going into the results. This is further compounded by the removal of earlier guidance, resulting in concern over dividends."

The most heavily traded STI stock was Singapore's only other listed telco, Singtel, which declined three cents to $2.72. Advancers outnumbered decliners 234 to 178 for the day, with 1.59 billion shares worth $1.54 billion traded.

Most Asian markets rallied as United States-China tensions eased somewhat. Their top trade negotiators agreed to strengthen economic and public health cooperation.

Japan's Nikkei led with a 2.56 per cent gain to close at 20,179.09. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.04 per cent to 24,230.17, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.83 per cent to 2,895.34.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index was also up 0.39 per cent to 1,382.31.









But the Jakarta Composite Index was 0.25 per down at 4,597.43.

"Jakarta is concerned about the total economic hit that Indonesia will suffer from the Covid-19 outbreak," Mr Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda told Reuters.

"It lacks enough technicians and equipment to increase testing and the Finance Minister this week said all of the gains of the past decade could be wiped out."