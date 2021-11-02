STI kicks off month on solid footing amid mixed trading in Asia

The Singapore market got off to a positive start this month with the Straits Times Index (STI) rising 0.7 per cent or 20.88 points to 3,219.05 points yesterday, amid a day of mixed trading in the region.

"The first week of a new month is off to a brisk start today with China's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) releases," said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley.

He noted that China's official manufacturing and services PMIs for last month underperformed, causing some early palpitations. "However, the privately compiled Caixin PMI rose unexpectedly to 50.6, providing some relief for regional markets... Elsewhere, Markit Manufacturing PMIs from across Asean and the Jibun Manufacturing PMI in Japan showed impressive improvements, lifting Asian recovery sentiment."

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 0.9 per cent or 222.92 points to 25,154.32, due to the larger-than-expected contraction in Chinese factory activity, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index jumped 2.6 per cent or 754.39 points to end at 29,647.08 and South Korea's closed up 0.3 per cent or 8.26 points at 2,978.94.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index fell 2 per cent or 31.39 points to 1,530.92 and the Jakarta Composite Index dropped 0.6 per cent or 38.46 points to 6,552.89.

In Singapore, decliners outnumbered advancers 270 to 220 for the day, with 1.8 billion shares worth $1 billion changing hands.

The best performer among the index's constituents was Wilmar International, which gained 2.1 per cent or 9 cents to end at $4.41.

The trio of local banks all advanced. DBS Bank closed 1.1 per cent or34 cents up at $31.87, OCBC ended 1.3 per cent or 15 cents higher at $11.95, and UOB edged up 0.5 per cent or 12 cents to $26.87.

At the bottom of the STI's performance table was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which fell 1.4 per cent or 2 cents to $1.40.

The most heavily traded stock was Thai Beverage, which gained 1.4 per cent or 1 cent to 72 cents after 32.2 million shares changed hands.