STI, key Asian markets down after uninspiring Wall St session

Local traders were out in the cold again yesterday after the region's equities rally ran out of steam amid some investor caution although analysts said sentiment remains largely buoyant.

The sombre mood sent the key Straits Times Index down 11.58 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 2,908.85, with losers outnumbering gainers 261 to 187 on trade of 3.11 billion shares worth $1.26 billion.

Most key Asian markets, including Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea, tracked lower too after an uninspiring session on Wall Street despite "astonishingly" upbeat retail sales in the United States. China returned from its Chinese New Year break with the key gauge posting gains.

"Robust economic recovery expectations backed by loose monetary policies and supportive fiscal measures should point to further gains in risk assets. But one factor seems to be spoiling the party - rising (US) bond yields," said FXTM market analyst Han Tan.

"The recent rally seen in yields reflects mainly two things. One is we are finally beating the virus, and hence we are headed for strong economic activity.

"The second part, which worries many investors, is that inflation may return at a faster pace than previously anticipated."

The local market saw Sembcorp Marine fall 4.4 per cent to 15.2 cents on trade of 99 million.

The firm said it will make material provisions in the light of an "adverse impact" on its performance for the final quarter ended December and the full year. Its report card is set to be released next Tuesday.

Thai Beverage slipped 1.3 per cent to 75.5 cents. OCBC Investment Research issued a "buy" and raised its fair value estimate from 89 cents to 91 cents, noting that the proposed listing of BeerCo could unlock value and cut debt.