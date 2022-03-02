STI jumps 1.12% on bargain hunting after recent falls

Manufacturing PMIs lift trading sentiment across South-east Asia

Jardine Cycle & Carriage, DBS, UOB, Sembcorp among gainers

Malaysia bucks trend of indexes in the region to close in the red

Singapore shares rose yesterday following a roller-coaster ride since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The key Straits Times Index (STI) climbed 36.39 points, or 1.12 per cent, to 3,278.63, partly led by bargain hunting as value emerged from recent falls on the back of the geopolitical tensions.

It was a reversal from the sour note the index began the week on, falling 1.6 per cent on Monday as the US and the European Union slapped more sanctions on Russia.

Upbeat manufacturing data out of China eased fears of a slowdown there. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMIs) across South-east Asia - Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia - signalled resilience in the face of the Omicron crisis, boosting sentiment.

Key equity gauges from Japan, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan and Australia gained, but Malaysia closed in the red.

"Asian equity markets are off to a strong start... as bargain hunters emerge in force, a rerun of the second half of last week's price action. This is telling - it shows that there is still plenty of money on the sidelines waiting to get back in if, indeed, peak Ukraine has arrived," said Oanda's senior market strategist Jeffrey Halley. "It is equally likely though, that we will see another panicked rush for the door if a stream of negative headlines - a breakdown in Ukraine-Russia talks for example, or widespread use by Russia of thermobaric explosives - starts hitting the wires."

Turnover on the local bourse stood at 1.3 billion units worth $1.61 billion. Gains were led by Jardine Cycle & Carriage, DBS Bank, UOB and Sembcorp Industries. Gainers outpaced losers with 303 counters up and 164 down.

Golden Agri-Resources was the most active, with 71 million shares done. The counter advanced 1.75 per cent to 29 cents on strong earnings, led by strong crude palm oil prices, higher production output and improved margins in its downstream business.