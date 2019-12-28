STI inches up with help from late bump

Christmas Day falling midweek has made this stretch one of the year's sleepiest trading periods, and yesterday proved to be no exception.

While many market participants were on a festive break, most of the region's bourses were back up and running in what was largely a positive Thursday after Wall Street's three main indices closed at record highs.

That said, traders noted that the strong finishes in New York did not translate to early jumps in the region's benchmarks yesterday.

Oanda Asia-Pacific senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley was of the view that investors in the Asia-Pacific were waiting for China's industrial profits for last month to be released - and they turned out better than street estimates.

The Straits Times Index (STI) was mostly flat before a late bump to finish at 3,226.53, up 3.54 points or 0.11 per cent. The blue-chip index gained 14.14 points or 0.4 per cent for the week.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan all posted strong gains to close out the trading week, while Japan ended in the red and China was little moved.

Among the region's key benchmarks, Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 1.3 per cent - its best close since July 26.

Trading volumes in Singapore clocked in at 1.38 billion shares worth $544.7 million, with gainers beating losers 239 to 159.

Golden Agri-Resources was the Singapore bourse's most active counter. The palm oil plantation owner, which was dropped from the STI on Monday, shot up 9.3 per cent to 23.5 cents with 192.2 million shares changing hands.

ST Engineering was little affected after the mainboard-listed company closed a Brazilian unit on Thursday as part of its ongoing efforts to streamline its corporate structure. Its shares added 0.5 per cent to $3.95.

While ST Engineering did not disclose the nature of this unit's business, the closure is not expected to have any material impact on its consolidated net tangible asset per share and earnings per share for the current financial year.

Among firms in the second line, Thomson Medical Group finished 11.7 per cent higher at 6.7 cents with 100.3 million shares traded.

Dyna-Mac Holdings continued to post strong gains this week. The offshore oil and gas contractor added 8.2 per cent to close at 17.1 cents, extending a two-and-a-half-year high, with 54.6 million shares changing hands.