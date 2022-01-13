STI inches up further on Fed recovery guidance

US rally spurs leaps in regional gauges; Malaysia bucks trend

1.09 billion shares worth $1.25b traded on Singapore bourse

Gainers beat losers 250 to 193, with OCBC, Keppel, DBS in lead

Local shares rose alongside their regional peers as sentiment turned upbeat on what United States Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said - and didn't say - yesterday.

Mr Powell pledged to maintain the recovery in the US economy but his failure to mention anything about speeding up the tightening cycle had as much impact.

The Straits Times Index (STI) rose 8.61 points or 0.27 per cent to 3,254.98, taking the cue from a rally on Wall Street overnight.

The STI has begun the year on an impressive note, adding more than 125 points or 4 per cent so far.

The US rally spurred big jumps in regional gauges. Japan was up 1.92 per cent, Hong Kong added 2.8 per cent and China put on 0.8 per cent. South Korea, Taiwan and Australia also advanced but Malaysia bucked the trend and fell.

The gains in most key markets come ahead of the release of key US inflation data for December, which most pundits expect to be "hot".

The Fed's monetary policy is the key determining factor for financial markets, Ostrum Asset Management pointed out recently.

"The minutes of the last Federal Open Market Committee show a clear change of heart," it said.

"High inflation is the main concern and requires a significant adjustment to monetary policy, including ending asset purchases, three rate hikes in 2022 and a winding down of the balance sheet."

Mr Powell said the Fed will act to rein in inflation but added he expected inflationary pressures to peak mid-year. He gave no details about when tightening would start.

Oanda Asia Pacific senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley described the remarks as "masterful ... leaving the bowls neither too full nor too shallow, but just right from the market's perspective".

There were 1.09 billion shares worth $1.25 billion traded here with gainers outpacing losers 250 to 193 down. Gains were led by OCBC Bank, Jardine Matheson Holdings, Keppel Corp and DBS Bank, which collectively added 9.5 index points to the STI.