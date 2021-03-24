STI inches up as traders take defensive approach

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Local stocks held steady on Wednesday as fears that the economic recovery might be delayed hit investor sentiment in the region.

The cautious approach here left the benchmark Straits Times Index ahead just 0.05 per cent or 1.57 points to 3,133.31.

Losers beat gainers 255 to 227 with 1.89 billion securities worth $1.88 billion changing hands.

Investors appeared wary across the region. The Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng Index each lost 2 per cent, the Jakarta Composite fell 1.5 per cent and the Kospi shed 0.3 per cent. Malaysian shares bucked the trend, rising 0.5 per cent.

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said: "Asian markets are in defensive mode as concerns rise that Covid-19 may delay the global economic recovery. With a lack of other drivers in markets at the moment, intra-day sentiment is driving price movements."

Two tech plays were among the biggest gainers.

Venture Corp was one, adding 1.7 per cent to $20.39 while electronics services provider AEM Holdings rose 6.6 per cent to $4.18.

Investor sentiment in AEM was buoyed by news that its key customer Intel would spend US$20 billion (S$27 billion) on two new plants in Arizona, and create a foundry business that will make chips for other firms.

On the STI, Jardine Strategic Holdings was down 1.2 per cent to US$33.84.

Aviation-related stocks were also among the top decliners. Singapore Airlines fell 2 per cent to $5.53, SATS ended at $4.40, down 2 per cent.

The three lenders ended mixed. DBS Bank gained 0.4 per cent to $28.30, OCBC Bank fell 0.1 per cent to $11.61 while UOB shed 0.2 per cent to $25.44.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the most actively traded stock for the day, with 103.3 million shares changing hands. The counter closed at $1.29, up 3.2 per cent.