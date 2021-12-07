STI inches up as market waits for more clarity on Omicron's impact

Singapore shares rose yesterday, despite uncertainty over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the global economy.

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended the day up 0.46 per cent or 14.39 points at 3,116.32.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in its Financial Stability Review that the pandemic remains a source of considerable uncertainty as mutated virus strains threaten to derail progress.

However, the lack of information on the severity of the Omicron variant is providing some respite for investors.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said: "The absence of any Omicron headlines thus far pertaining to it being more severe may lead reopening plays to hold up better, although greater clarity on its vaccine resistance still awaits."

Reports suggesting Omicron symptoms to be milder than previous coronavirus strains have "encouraged Asian buy-the-dippers back into the market", albeit unevenly, said Mr Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Alongside gains in Singapore, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.17 per cent and the Jakarta Composite Index gained 0.13 per cent. But Hong Kong markets had a torrid session, with the Hang Seng Index slipping 1.76 per cent as tech shares fell.

Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.36 per cent and the Malaysia Composite Index dipped 1.22 per cent.

Across the Singapore market, decliners outpaced advancers 268 to 199, on turnover of some 1.39 billion securities worth $1.15 billion.

Genting Singapore was the best-performer among the STI constituents, gaining 2 per cent to $0.775.

At the bottom of the table was Jardine Matheson Holdings, which shed 1.9 per cent to US$55.62.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust was the most heavily traded by volume on the blue-chip index with some 30.9 million shares changing hands. Its shares fell 0.5 per cent to $2.05.