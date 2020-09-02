STI inches up amid lacklustre trading

Wall Street may have defied gravity overnight but local shares continued to drift yesterday as investors fretted over tensions between the United States and China, and more pandemic concerns.

The share-buying frenzy in the US overshadowed much else with stocks racking up their best monthly performance since April and the S&P 500's best August since 1986. A surge in Apple and Tesla stocks had a similar effect on the Nasdaq, which soared to more than 12,000 points.

DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang said that while the overall trend for the Nasdaq remains bullish, the fear gauge or VIX has spiked above 30 - its highest in six weeks.

"This suggests the five-month-long stock rally may have run out of steam and is due for a technical pullback," she warned.

Singapore's market was generally lacklustre by contrast with the Straits Times Index closing at 2,538.55, up 6.04 points or 0.24 per cent on trade of 1.8 billion shares worth $903.25 million. Losers pipped gainers 215 to 214.

Brokers said medical-related stocks such as Medtecs International, which makes hospital apparel and bandages, drew some interest. The stock closed up 1.97 per cent at $1.55 with around 14.3 million shares changing hands. QT Vascular, which provides solutions for minimally invasive treatment of complex vascular diseases, was the second-most actively traded stock, with 142.5 million shares traded. It was down 14.29 per cent at 1.2 cents. Malaysian glove maker Top Glove was among the advancers, rising 1.41 per cent to $8.66.

Contract manufacturer Venture rode on the tailwind of the US tech rally, adding 0.55 per cent to $19.96.

Property counters, including City Developments, Hotel Royal and UOL, benefited from the cut in development charge rates, with the biggest change for hotels and commercial properties.

Regional markets were similarly lacklustre. Tokyo was flat as was Hong Kong. South Korea rose 1.01 per cent after the government unveiled aggressive spending steps to blunt damage from the pandemic.

But mainland Chinese markets were lifted by data showing an uptick in factory activity, with the Shanghai Composite Index rising 0.44 per cent and Shenzhen Composite Index adding 0.67 per cent.

Meanwhile, Australian shares closed at their lowest in nearly a month, with the S&P/ASX 200 ending 1.8 per cent down as support from the central bank failed to calm investors.