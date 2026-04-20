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Across the broader market, decliners edge out gainers 300 to 297, after 1.8 billion securities change hands.

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SINGAPORE – Stocks in Singapore ended higher on April 20, even as investors weighed rising tensions between the US and Iran.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.1 per cent or 6.14 points to finish at 5,004.07 points.

UOL led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 5.1 per cent or 52 cents to $10.68.

The worst performer among STI constituents was Seatrium, which fell 2.9 per cent or seven cents to $2.35.

The three local banks ended mixed on April 20.

UOB was flat at $37.40; DBS Bank was little changed, finishing 0.02 per cent or one cent lower at $57.24, and OCBC Bank lost 0.2 per cent or five cents to $22.67.

Over on the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, Singapore Post was the top gainer, rising 7.2 per cent or 2.5 cents to 37 cents.

CSE Global was the index’s biggest decliner, falling 4.3 per cent or seven cents to $1.33.

Across the broader market, losers edged out gainers 300 to 297, after 1.8 billion securities worth $1.8 billion changed hands.

Key regional indexes were positive.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.8 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.6 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.4 per cent.

Private banking and asset management group LGT noted that fears of an escalation in the US-Iran conflict kept investors on edge at the start of the week. Oil prices jumped on concerns that the fragile ceasefire and peace efforts could unravel. THE BUSINESS TIMES