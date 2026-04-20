Straitstimes.com header logo

STI inches up 0.1% even as Iran conflict keeps investors on edge

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Across the broader market, decliners edge out gainers 300 to 297, after 1.8 billion securities change hands.

Across the broader market, decliners edge out gainers 300 to 297, after 1.8 billion securities change hands.

ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

Tay Peck Gek

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – Stocks in Singapore ended higher on April 20, even as investors weighed rising tensions between the US and Iran.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.1 per cent or 6.14 points to finish at 5,004.07 points.

UOL led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 5.1 per cent or 52 cents to $10.68.

The worst performer among STI constituents was Seatrium, which fell 2.9 per cent or seven cents to $2.35.

The three local banks ended mixed on April 20.

UOB was flat at $37.40; DBS Bank was little changed, finishing 0.02 per cent or one cent lower at $57.24, and OCBC Bank lost 0.2 per cent or five cents to $22.67.

Over on the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, Singapore Post was the top gainer, rising 7.2 per cent or 2.5 cents to 37 cents.

CSE Global was the index’s biggest decliner, falling 4.3 per cent or seven cents to $1.33.

Across the broader market, losers edged out gainers 300 to 297, after 1.8 billion securities worth $1.8 billion changed hands.

Key regional indexes were positive.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.8 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.6 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.4 per cent.

Private banking and asset management group LGT noted that fears of an escalation in the US-Iran conflict kept investors on edge at the start of the week. Oil prices jumped on concerns that the fragile ceasefire and peace efforts could unravel. THE BUSINESS TIMES

More on this topic
S’pore stocks dip on US-Iran ceasefire uncertainty; Singdollar gains against yen and rupiah
Iran says US not serious about diplomacy, no plan for second round of negotiations
See more on

The Business Times

Straits Times Index

Bulls & Bears

Stock market

Singapore stocks

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.