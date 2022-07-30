STI hit by recession worries even as Wall Street sets positive tone

Heightened recession fears across the region trumped the optimism sparked by a positive session on Wall Street that defied the United States racking up two straight quarters of falling gross domestic product (GDP).

The mixed mood sent the Straits Times Index (STI) dipping 9.09 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 3,211.56, with losers outpacing gainers 258 to 240 on turnover of 1.29 billion shares worth $1.35 billion - but still ahead 1 per cent for the week.

It is not just the US that is facing economic headwinds - China is now widely expected by analysts to miss its 2022 growth target of around 5.5 per cent.

The US also entered a technical recession, further fuelling fears for Singapore's key trading partners such as the euro zone.

The International Monetary Fund, meanwhile, has lowered its growth forecast for the Asia-Pacific region this year to 4.2 per cent, 0.7 percentage point lower than it tipped back in April.

Wall Street shrugged off the downbeat GDP figures to record a profitable session, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1 per cent while the S&P 500 was 1.2 per cent higher and the technology-focused Nasdaq climbed 1.1 per cent.

Regional markets were a mixed bag with Japan and Hong Kong down while South Korea and Malaysia rose. Property shares powered the Australian index up 0.8 per cent to a seven-week high.

One of the bigger gainers here was ground handler and in-flight caterer Sats, which rose 1.3 per cent to $3.97, as it appeared to be coat-tailing on the tailwinds its airline customer Singapore Airlines enjoyed after the carrier's return to profitability.

Thai Beverage was hotly traded, with more than 29 million shares changing hands, and closed the day at 64.5 cents, up 0.78 per cent.

Food Empire jumped about 11.8 per cent to 52 cents after guiding for a significantly higher net profit for the first half on Thursday.